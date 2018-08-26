The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, on Saturday asked churches, non-governmental organisations and embassies in the country to lend a voice and ask the Federal Government and Security Agencies to allow the will of the Rivers People prevail in elections.

Wike lamented that it was worrisome that churches, NGOs, civil society organisations and embassies in the country were not speaking against the violence allegedly perpetrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government.

He expressed this concern at the ceremonial enthronement of Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo as Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at the Cathedral Church of St Paul, Port Harcourt.

Wike, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, observed that Rivers State “is a very peaceful state and will continue to remain peaceful.”

He, however, regretted that during the Port Harcourt State Constituency 111 By-election, security agents hired by the federal government unleashed mayhem on the state in an attempt to subvert the will of the people.

He said the state government would continue to partner with the Church “to ensure that the people are well educated,” noting that in 2016 the State House of Assembly through legislation empowered the Rivers State Government to support mission schools.

While congratulating Bishop Ihunwo, Wike said: “I believe that the Almighty God who has called you at a season like this will establish you and give you good success.”

In his sermon, the new bishop noted that God expected all Christians “to put in their best in the propagation of the gospel in order to get a reward from him.”

Ihunwo said under his watch the Niger Delta North Diocese would continue to propagate the gospel of Christ with vigour because that is what God has called them to do.