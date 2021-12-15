Governor Wike: APC has taken Nigeria 20 years backward

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been accused of setting the country twenty years Backward as a result of bad governance in the past six years.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike who made the allegation also urged Nigerians to be more careful in their choice of who they entrust with the responsibility of governing Nigeria, particularly members of the APC.

This is because, according to him, the APC-led Federal Government has set Nigeria 20 years backwards in just six and half years of its misrule.

Governor Wike made the assertion at the inauguration of the Rivers State Government Safe Home that was performed by the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel on Wednesday in Borikiri, Port Harcourt.

The governor pointed out that it is only States controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are preoccupied with the provision of the dividend of democracy.

“The other people (APC) are only fighting themselves about direct primaries and indirect primaries. We (PDP) are busy delivering dividends of democracy. You can see, the difference is clear.

“Your Excellency, I’m happy that you’re the one who have come because you’ve invited me severally to Akwa Ibom State to commission projects. I’m happy and I want to say to everybody that PDP governors are doing very, very well.

“So, we must be careful of dealing with those who are not serious. A party that is not serious, that has set our country 20 years back. We must be very very careful.”

Governor Wike explained that it is wrong for most governments to forget to include the well-being of the most vulnerable in society in their programmes.

The governor said such reluctance stem from the fact that they do consider it in their place to provide services and programmes for the protection of the less privileged.

“We are only interested in constructing roads. We are only interested in constructing schools, hospitals and the rest of it. But one important aspect that government forgets is the less privileged, the vulnerable.

“We do not think that we owe them that duty to also protect them. It is key that every government should take this as a special project.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike observed that most times when issues of violence are discussed, the focus is only on women as the only victims even when boys are often assaulted by women.

Governor Wike stated that the services at the Safe Home should also be available to male victims of violence and not women alone.

“So, let us not think that it is only for women. It is also for young boys who are also assaulted so that they can also have some psychological debriefing.”

Performing the inauguration, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, noted that Governor Wike has blended ideas, creativity with available financial resources to achieve his landmark infrastructural development, while also catering to the needs of the vulnerable in the State.

He agreed with Governor Wike that governments get busy with infrastructural development, capital projects, think about the economic prosperity of their various states and often forget the downtrodden and those who need help much more.

“Port Harcourt is one place that if I miss coming in six months, by the time I come back, I would have seen a lot of changes.

“When you want to know a State that is forward moving, forward-looking, that has a lot to deliver, that has a governor that’s forward-thinking, such a State, whenever you go there you don’t lack seeing construction sites.

“There is no single time you come to Rivers that you won’t see a construction site where people are working. And then, people will be talking of unemployment. Find out on one side and see how many youths are employed. How many people they are catering for.

“So, it’s just how to jump-start the economy and get things working. So, trust me, PDP can manage the federal government and jumpstart the economy.”