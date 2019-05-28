<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has on Tuesday inaugurated a committee to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 Local Government Councils from May 2018 to May 2019.

Speaking at the Inauguration held at the state House, Wike noted that the essence of the exercise is not to remove any Council Chairman or official, but meant to improve on probity and accountability in the state’s Local Government Councils.

He, however, regretted that despite the free hands given to the chairmen, none could account for one project executed by them one year after

He said: “We are not trying to remove any Local Government Chairman, but it cannot be business as usual in the 23 Local Government Areas.

“We want to know how the Local Government Councils spend their Local Government Allocations. I have never interfered in the administration of Local Government funds.

“I am not one of those governors that interfere with Local Government funds”.

Governor Wike regretted that despite the monthly allocations to the 23 Local Government Councils, there is no local Government Area that has executed projects.

“I have found out that there is no Local Government Area where you see a single project. When I was Local Government Council Chairman, we executed projects. For me, I invited the State Governor at the time, Dr Peter Odili to commission projects. No local Government Chairman has invited me to commission a project “, he said.

Governor Wike urged the committee to live above board, saying that if he gets Information that any council Chairman or Godfather attempts to compromise the committee, the committee will be dissolved.

“People must sit up and account for funds of the Local Government Councils. Ask for bank statements, ask for money from Joint Account, ask for the salaries and allowances. If they spent any funds the day I visited, they should state it. We cannot continue the way we are going.

“At the end of every month, they come JAC meeting. We must know how the funds are spent. Also, check which Local Government Councils collected loans when they are not backed to do so without authorisation”.

He said that the committee has three weeks to submit its report. He stated that the State Government counts on the integrity of members of the committee to deliver on the assignment.

Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Committee, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, assured Governor Wike that the committee will deliver on schedule in line with its terms of reference.

She said the audit is a tool aimed at ensuring the proper use of Local Government funds for the development of the respective areas.

“The efficient running of Local Government Councils will add value to the achievement of the vision of the Governor. The committee will work in line with the terms of reference of the Governor,” she said.