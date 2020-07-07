



Rivers State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Nyesom Wike, has said the statement credited to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that he (Wike) will be quarantined, was an admission of the plot by the party to use security forces to rig the Edo State election come September 19.

Wike who addressed party leaders and members of the 93-member campaign council said the alleged confession of Ganduje was a challenge to the Edo people who have the responsibility to make their choice as electorate on election day.

The chairman of the campaign council said while the council members may not have right to vote in Edo State, the security agencies should work by their mandate as provided for in the law and not go outside the brief for free fair and credible elections and allow the people to come out and vote for the party.

According to him: “Let us understand the statement made by Ganduje; don’t look at it ordinarily.

“What Ganduje said is that they have concluded with security agencies to make sure that the people of Edo State do not protect and defend their votes, that they will not allow them to come out and vote because before you know it, they will announce the result.

“So, he just used me to say that they will isolate me, no I am not at his level.

“What he was telling Nigerians is look in this election, we shall make sure that Edo people do not come out to vote; even if they vote, we will not allow them to protect and defend their votes.

“Edo people, now they have told you that they will not allow you to vote and even if you vote, they will not allow you to protect and defend your votes.

“It is a direct challenge to all of you leaders here from Edo State, because we members of the campaign council, we cannot vote because we did not register to vote in Edo State.





“To the security agencies, any attempt to rig this election in Edo State then we will all know whether it is better for us to remain here or not because Edo people have spoken and it is very clear.”

He cautioned that in spite of the plot, the election will be won by the party.

He said: “Let nobody make any attempt, Edo State has come back to the PDP. This election we will win it and win it very well.”

Wike maintained that Abdullahi Ganduje was no match for him.

Addressing the security concern raised over the election in Edo State, the chairman of the opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the matter with a view to uphold the sanctity of the ballot.

“The heightened tension in Edo State at the moment is needless if the APC is willing and equipped to face the electorates, but where it’s obvious that they have nothing to offer to get the votes of Nigerians, they are resorting to all devious means to undermine the democratic process.

“At this juncture, let me warn that APC might be standing on the excitement of its previous rigged elections in Osun, Ekiti, Kano and Kogi states in the past and think that their victory at the tribunal legitimizes their underhand act but they forget to put into consideration the anger of God and the people to evildoers who refuse to change.

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the challenge of leadership confronting our dear country and defend its unity by conducting a free, fair and credible election in Edo State.

“Stop use of military and other security operatives in abuse of electoral rules.

“By conducting a free and fair election in Edo, the President will not only be stabilizing the country politically but would be averting an impending doom that could make the doomsday prediction about Nigeria’s disintegration come true, God forbid,” he said.