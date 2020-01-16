<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The newly inaugurated governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has called for an investigation into contracts awarded by the state government from 2010 to date.

The governors in office within the stipulated time frame include Ikedi Ohakim (2007-2011), Rochas Okorocha (2011-2019) and the recently sacked Emeka Ihedioha (2019-2020).

He gave this order in his inaugural speech immediately he was sworn-in on Wednesday, and also ordered the Accountant General of the state to present a comprehensive financial status of the state within four days, a Punch report has revealed.

Prior to this development, Uzodinma, a few hours after the apex court declared him winner of March 9 governorship election in Imo State, issued an order to all financial institutions where the state funds are maintained not to honour any draft till further notice.





With the addition of the ‘wrongly excluded results‘ from the 388 polling units during final collation of the governorship election by INEC, Uzodinma, who originally came fourth, was declared winner by Justice Tanko Muhammad-led seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In his inaugural speech, the governor lauded the Supreme Court for bringing him to power and vowed to make Imo State work again.

“My government shall be anchored on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery. Every Imo person shall have a say in my government.

“My doors are wide open. I forgive those who conspired to rob me of my hard-earned mandate. Let us work hard to make Imo the pride of Nigeria.

“I, hereby, direct the accountant general of the state to within four days forward to me the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 2010 till date.

“I also direct the permanent secretaries of all the ministries to within the same period toward the status of the contracts awarded within the time frame. Payment of all ongoing contracts is hereby stopped,” Uzodinma said.