<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Sunday asked the people of the state to pray for his administration to succeed.

The governor spoke during a thanksgiving service at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish at his home town, Omuma, in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

Uzodinma, who was on Tuesday declared the duly elected governor of the state by the Supreme Court, said only prayers would make his administration to succeed.





He said he had come to serve and not to rule, promising to run an all-inclusive administration.

The governor said, “I have come to serve and not to rule. Please continue to keep my administration in your prayers.

“I will be a governor for all, be it any senatorial zone or political party affiliation.”

The speaker of the state House of Assembly, Collins Chiji, prominent politicians Tony Chukwu and Chikwem Onuoha were at the church service.