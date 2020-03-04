<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has described his emergence as the only APC governor in the Southeast states as an act of God.

He said to this end, more attention is on him to unify the five Southeast states.

The Governor made this remark yesterday at the Imo Government House while fielding questions from newsmen immediately after the Supreme Court ruling.

He said the Supreme Court judgment represents the expectations of the people’s mandate.

”We give God all the glory that at the end of the tunnel, truth prevailed. We commend the wisdom of the Apex Court in standing by the truth.”





“In this business of governance, you must show the spirit of sportsmanship. It is not every time you win, it is not every time you lose either. When you win, you carry the losers along; when you lose you follow those that won. Therefore, I am appealing to my opponents to come and bring their ideas, let us team up and develop Imo of our collective dream.”

“For Imo people, you should expect a miracle because I know I have a vision and that vision is a well cut out one that will develop our state, bring prosperity, development and ensure good governance and long life for our people.”

“You all know that Imo is the only APC state across the Southeast. This, to me, is an act of God. I will make sure that I improve on the status quo by doing things that will impress the people through persuasion, conviction and dialogue. I will go on a political evangelism to convert people of the Southeast to join the National party.”