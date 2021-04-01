



Another Ebonyi Governor David Umahi’s aide, Chief Ogbonnia Oko Enyim, has resigned.

There have been some resignations in the executive council (exco) since Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last November.

Enyim, the Special Assistant to the Governor on School Monitoring in Afikpo North Local Government, said in his resignation letter to the governor dated March 30 that Umahi’s current disposition towards him made him to realise that he no longer had a place in his government.





The resignation letter said: “Your Excellency, your preference for my younger sister, for reasons best known to you, has compelled me to take this decision, to avoid rancour and acrimony..

“Your Excellency, against every known tradition and good conscience, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the eldest son to organise a befitting funeral for my father, in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes, is not acceptable to me.

“I hereby resign my appointment as SA under your administration with immediate effect. Kindly accept the assurances of my warmest regards. Thanks for everything.”