Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Thursday charged the 2019 batch B stream 1 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to strive to promote the unity and indivisibility of the country during their service year.

He stated this at the swearing in ceremony of the corps members at the Ebonyi State permanent orientation camp, Old Mcgregor College, Afikpo North Local Government Area.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the governor said the NYSC scheme was established 46 years ago to foster national unity and integration.

He noted that the scheme is a unifying programme, which aims at bringing together young Nigerians of varying cultural and socio-ethnic backgrounds to promote the integrity of the nation, as one united, indivisible entity.