Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi state has been sworn in for a second term as Governor of Ebonyi state.

He was sworn in at a colourful ceremony at the Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Chief Judge of the State, Alloy Nwankwo, performed the swearing ceremony witnessed by a massive crowd.

Also sworn in is the State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe.

Both men were flanked by their spouses as they were sworn in.