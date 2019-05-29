Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi state has been sworn in for a second term as Governor of Ebonyi state.
He was sworn in at a colourful ceremony at the Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital.
The Chief Judge of the State, Alloy Nwankwo, performed the swearing ceremony witnessed by a massive crowd.
Also sworn in is the State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe.
Both men were flanked by their spouses as they were sworn in.
