



Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has debunked the insinuation that South East Governors influence results to help President Muhammadu Buhari achieve 25 per cent of votes in states in the zone.

Umahi made the declaration on Monday in Abakaliki while addressing newsmen, noting that the insinuation was unfounded and blamed such on fake news purveyors in the social media.

“Why do we need to negotiate for the sex of a child when the child has been given birth to?

“The fact is that the president remains the boss of all governors and any reasonable governor must respect the president, party differences apart.

“You gain nothing by castigating him and such castigation does not stop him from being the president.

“You should rather make him your friend and see how you can get something for your people. “The bible tells us that when the ways of a man is pleasing unto God, it keeps his enemies to be at peace with him,” he said.

The governor noted that those who lived for themselves end up heating the system as they collected their salaries at the end of the month, fed freely among others.

“I am in a hurry to change the story, narratives of Ebonyi people so whatever vehicle of peace that I need to join to achieve this, I will join.

“Our people are good in social media but will never go to get their voter cards and will be announcing results,” he said. He enjoined journalists to vote in the elections to enshrine good governance despite their election monitoring schedules.

“I expect 90 per cent success in the elections of March 9 and I want you to ask me question on this, that day. “All the prophecies made on this election failed and you (journalists) were the ones propagating these prophecies.

“People will just wake up and declare: thus says the lord and this is unfortunate,” he said. Umahi commended INEC for ensuring a hitch free election but urged it to ensure the efficiency of the card reader which recorded several hitches on Saturday.