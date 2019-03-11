



Gov. David Umahi has pledged to construct an Olympic stadium, airport and major infrastructure in Ebonyi during his second tenure as the state’s helmsman.

Umahi made the pledge on Sunday while reacting to his electoral victory which saw him garner 393, 043 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Sen. Sunny Ogbuoji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 81, 703 votes.

The governor, in a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, also promised to complete the 198km Abakaliki ring road which connects eight Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

“My administration constructed over 534 km roads on concrete with over 100 years-lifespan and is presently constructing a mega-shopping mall, international market, ecumenical centre, a new government house complex and making the capital city a model in the country.

“I thank the people for their belief in me and express my unalloyed loyalty to them for re-electing me for a second tenure in office.

“I promise to aggressively pursue infrastructural, human development and industrialization of the state, the tripod on which my administration stands,” he said.

The governor, once again, reiterated his readiness to hand over power to Abakaliki bloc in 2023 after completing his second term.

“This is to continue the rotation of the gubernatorial seats to the three senatorial zones of the state in the spirit of equity and justice.

“The election was a reflection of the wishes of Ebonyi people who have been resolute and desirous of consolidating on the already achieved development of the state,” he said

He described the election as his highly credible and extolled the high level of professionalism on both the sides of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and all security agencies involved in the election.

“I call on those that contested with me to accept defeat as the consensus of the people was reflected through their ballots across the 13 LGA of the state.

“I commend INEC for their professionalism and express readiness of my administration to seek justice for those whose lives were cut short in the course of the election.

“We will bring the perpetrators to book irrespective of party affiliation as I thank the Christian and Muslim communities, civil and public servants and the people for appreciating my works in the first term,” he said.