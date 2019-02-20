



Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday urged the people of the state to eschew bitterness and rancour, before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The governor also called on them to come out en masse and exercise their civic responsibility of voting during the polls.

Ugwuanyi gave the advice at Ikem-Etiti and Isu-Ehaagu communities in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state during the formal presentation of first tranche of money for the construction of a Civic Centre and Bus-Culverts in the two communities.

The governor, represented by the General Manager of the State Agency for Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP), Dr Maximus Asogwa, said he was optimistic that the elections would be hitch-free in the state.

According to him, the state government has no difficulty in keying into the World Bank-assisted projects because they are in line with his government’s 4-point agenda, which principally focuses on alleviating the sufferings of the people.

He urged the people to use the fund given to them judiciously, stressing that they should count themselves lucky for being part of the beneficiaries of the World Bank-assisted projects among over 500 competing communities in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers and the people of the two communities, Igwe Felix Ogbuke of Ikem-Etiti community, lauded Ugwuanyi for his aggressive development in infrastructure.

The royal father assured that his community would mobilise its subjects to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by turning out in large numbers to support his re-election bid on March 9.

He noted that their people had been neglected by successive regimes in the state until the present administration came to their rescue, stressing the bus-culvert and civic centre would go a long way to improving the lives of their people.

“The level of enthusiasm shown by our people today underscores how overwhelmed we are seeing these projects brought to our communities,’’ Ogbuke added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities were given a cheque of N3 million respectively, as first tranche of the N10 million earmarked for their identified development projects.