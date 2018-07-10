Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has emphasised the importance of peace in the progress of the state, saying it is a stepping stone to rapid development.

Ugwuanyi also said he is a governor for everybody, irrespective of class, religion or political leanings.

The governor, who spoke at a colourful civic reception and endorsement rally for his re-election in 2019, by the people of Eha-Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area, thanked them for their honour, solidarity and support.

He commended the chairman of the state’s Internal Revenue Services, Prince Emeka Odoh, who is also an illustrious son of the community, for his outstanding performance in office, which, he said, was responsible for the significant increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi because of the increase in the state’s IGR his administration was able to pay June salaries of the workers without receiving the federal allocation for the month, stressing that, “it is God’s doing.”

He also applauded the people of Eha-Alumona for the peace and unity in the community and reassured them that his administration will continue to take measures which would address their needs and impact positively on their lives.

In an address presented by the Secretary of the Central Planning Committee, Barr Rodrick Ugwu, the community commended Governor Ugwuanyi “for the wonderful transformational job you are doing in Enugu State.”

“We are witnesses to the massive infrastructure revolution your government is implementing in Enugu State. We are impressed with your mastery of good governance and we’ve been reassured, time and again, by your actions, that Enugu State citizens did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice in 2015. You’ve proven beyond reasonable doubt that you are an outstanding performer and achiever.”

A chieftaincy title and an ‘Ofo’ (a symbol of authority) were conferred on and presented to the governor, respectively, by the community, after he was unanimously endorsed for a second term in office.

Meanwhile, a House of Representatives aspirant in 2019 election in Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Mama, has commended the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his good works, saying the governor deserves a second term in office.

He made the statement recently in Ogrute, the Igbo-Eze North Local Government secretariat, at a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executives and elders, where he also declared his intention to contest for the Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency seat in 2019 general election.

Dr. Mama, who described Ugwuanyi as the best governor the state ever had, said the governor needs people with large heart to work with him to be able to actualise his good dreams for the state.

“I must confess that Governor Ugwuanyi has performed excellently well in the last three years of his administration. He has proved his mettle in all sectors, particularly in the areas of human capital development, infrastructure, education, health care among others.

“Most importantly, the governor has ensured the sustenance of peace and unity in the state culminating in every association, group and NGOs endorsing him for a second tenure.

“He has really done well and he deserves a second term. That’s why we ought to rally-round to be able to achieve more for the state,” he stated.