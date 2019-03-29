<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has attributed the success of the 2019 general elections in the state to the uncommon sacrifice, patriotism and diligence of corps members deployed as ad hoc staff.

Ugwuanyi disclosed this on Friday in Enugu during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

The governor said that the corps members had set an example that needed to be emulated by their successors.

He said that the scheme had over the years lived up to its vision and had impacted positively on the development of the country.

“The success of the just concluded general elections and its acclaimed transparency in the state is due in part to the uncommon sacrifice, patriotism and diligence by the corps members,” he said.

Ugwuanyi commended the NYSC management for mobilising the corps members for the exercise.

The governor urged the corps members to freely integrate with members of their host communities and actively participate in their development efforts.

He said that the state government would continue to create the enabling environment for youths to maximise their potentials.

“The state government has enunciated a new future and a new hope which is embedded in the four point agenda of the state government,” ugwuanyi said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, said that 2064 corps members were deployed to the state for the exercise.

Ikaka urged them to pay special attention to the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the NYSC.

He said that the scheme had been reinvigorated to create opportunities for participants to acquire vocational skills during the service year.

“I wish to appreciate the state government for the support and assistance to the NYSC scheme in the state,” he said.

He said it was sad that the efforts of the state government to restore electricity in the orientation camp had not been fruitful.

Ikaka called on all levels of government in the state to assist in upgrading facilities in the orientation camp.