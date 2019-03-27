<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Wednesday, presented Certificate of Return to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who was declared the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The Commission also issued Certificates of Return to the 24 elected members of the Enugu State House of Assembly in the last poll.

The certificate was presented to Governor Ugwuanyi by INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu.

Deputy governor-elect of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezilo, was also issued with her Certificate of Return.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ugwuanyi assured people of Enugu that they would continue to enjoy peace and unity in the state, during his second tenure.

While he pledged to continue to engage all parties, Ugwuanyi said his administration would continue to operate the transparent government for the general progress of the state.

He said, “Enugu state would continue to be in the hands of God”.