



Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, cast his vote at his polling unit 002, Amube Orba ward in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State at about about 9:35am with a crowd of journalists, foreign and local observers in attendance.

Ugwuanyi who trekked to his polling unit, which is a stone throw from his private residence located along Enugu – Makurdi road, arrived at the polling booth at exactly 9:14am.

The governor who looked confident and calm, did not waste time; after exchanged pleasantries with his people, he went straight to the INEC officials who accredited him and afterwards he cast his vote at exactly 9:35 am on the dot.

Addressing newsmen, the governor said that he had prayed this morning – brandishing his Holy Rosary – declared that God is in-charge of Enugu elections.

“I thank God that Enugu elections started peacefully, and they will end peacefully. Enugu State is in the hands of God,” he stated.

Newsmen report that the turnout was impressive and the card readers which experienced some technical problems during the presidential and National Assembly elections were working.