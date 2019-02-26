



Incumbent Senator James Manager of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Delta South senatorial seat.

Manager polled 258,812 votes to win Uduaghan who garnered 125,776 votes.

The result was announced by the INEC Returning Officer in charge of the area, Prof. Oladipupo Adesina of the University of Benin.

Adesina announced the results this morning in Oleh.

Uduaghan has however rejected the results citing irregularities and called for a cancellation.