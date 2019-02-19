



Following the recent judgement of a high court that declared the Delta South senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan’s nomination a nullity, the former governor has disclosed that he was not aware of having a case in court.

Dr. Uduaghan who stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Asaba by his Media Assistant Mr Monoyo Edon, described the judgement as a miscarriage of justice.

The APC senatorial candidate in the forthcoming rescheduled general elections was alarmed that he nor his party were notified of any judgement, whatsoever.

The statement said, “We wish to clarify that His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, was never aware of the case nor was he a party to the case and was never joined in the alleged suit. Neither Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan nor his party were informed of such sitting.

“Our attention has been drawn to a High Court judgment allegedly nullifying the Delta South APC primaries where Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan emerged as the candidate of the party. Like the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, said, “you can’t shave a man’s head in his absence”.

“The court had at no time ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to remove the name of Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan from the list of candidates in the election.

“We wish to state categorically that His Excellency, Dr. Uduaghan remains the candidate of the APC for Delta South and we are confident of winning the election.”

A high court sitting in Abuja had declared the Delta South candidacy of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, a nullity, and ordered a fresh primary.

The court in a suit No. FCT/HC /CV/017/18 filed by a chieftain of the APC, retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Terry Okorodudu, ordered the APC to conduct fresh primaries for Delta South Senatorial District to be monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Okorodudu, an APC Delta South Senatorial aspirant in the primary election in Delta State, described the process that led to his and others’ exclusion from the purported APC primary as totally shameful, criminal and abuse of democratic culture.

He informed the court that the decision to clear only Uduaghan for the election and making him a sole candidate and leading to an affirmation and not election, was outrightly fraudulent, saying that no fair opportunity was given to other aspirants.

“The decision to clear only Uduaghan is ridiculous, there was no explanation for that and basically it was a vexing experience,” Okorodudu said.