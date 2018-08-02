The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has vowed to remain in the ruling All Progressives Congress on whose platform he and Governor Aminu Tambuwal were elected into office.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir, seven House of Representatives members, 12 other members of the state House of Assembly and hundreds of thousands of people of the state have vowed to remain in APC.

Tambuwal had dumped the APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday, in the gale of defections that has hit the ruling party.

But the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum and immediate past governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu ‎Wamakko, has dismissed the defection of Governor Aminu Tambuwal to PDP, reiterating that Sokoto state remains an APC state.

He also restated the state’s support for Buhari, saying, “We’re solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Senator Wamakko was reacting to Wednesday’s defection of Tambuwal to the opposition party‎, alongside 18 members of the State House of Assembly and other supporters.

Wamakko said, ”The people of the state are also solidly behind me, other senator, other House of Representatives members and elders who have chosen to remain in the APC.

”Whatever crowd you might have seen or been told about, just take it as a mere story. Sokoto remains an APC state.”

Continuing, he said, “But, I pity my younger brother, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. He is a very promising young politician, full of potentials.

”Maybe, something else is guiding his decision. This is the worst decision he has taken in his life.

”At his age, he should not be in a hurry. He is a fine young politician. I have a lot of respect for him.

“If he had taken into consideration, the people he is representing, the people of Sokoto State, he should not have gone into the PDP.”

He expressed hope that Tambuwal would rescind his decision and come back to the APC.