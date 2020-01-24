<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and electorate to shun violence and exhibit high sense of maturity during and after Saturday’s rerun election in the state.

A statement signed by Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Friday, said Tambuwal made the call during the final campaign of PDP ahead of the election in Sokoto.

Tambuwal also urged PDP supporters to come out en masse and vote for the party candidates in the elections to enable the party consolidate its recent gains of clinching two seats at the National Assembly comprising Senate and the House of Representatives.

The governor endorsed the party’s candidates for the Sokoto North and South Federal Constituency rerun election and supplementary election for State House of Assembly, in Sokoto North Local Government.

The governor expressed optimism that the PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections.

He lauded the courage of former All Progressives Congress (APC) Sokoto State House of Assembly member, Alhaji Bature Lili, and other members of the party, who have dumped the party for PDP.





Tambuwal noted that his administration and the PDP are ready to work with individuals and groups from different political platforms in order to develop the state.

He further thanked the people of the state for their fervent prayers for his administration and assured them of his determination to continue providing more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Also speaking at the event, former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, urged people in the state to sustain their support and cooperation for the present administration.

He also expressed his appreciation to the people of the state for their overwhelming support for the administration of Gov. Tambuwal.

Highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of the PDP candidates for House of Representatives, Abubakar Abdullahi and that of the State House of Assembly supplementary election for Sokoto North II constituency, Hon. Arzika Sarki.

The ceremony was witnessed by the State Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Secretary to the State Governorment, Alhaji Saidu Umar, Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba, PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma and other PDP stalwarts.