Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has pledged his government’s commitment to executing viable projects aimed at taking the state to an enviable height.

He gave the assurance when he paid the traditional Sallah homage to Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III in his palace.

Tambuwal added that all the ongoing projects across the state would be completed and new ones initiated for the development and progress of the state.

He however urged all hands to be on deck in the bid to take Sokoto state to a greater height.

The expressed appreciation to the Sultan and other leaders whom he said gave him support and encouragement to realise the achievements recorded by his administration.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto harped on the need for more drastic measures to address the security challenges in the country.

The royal father expressed support to the government towards tackling the security concerns.