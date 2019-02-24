



Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said he is “so far” satisfied with the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections but insists the Peoples Democratic Party will only accept results of a transparent election.

Tambuwal expressed his satisfaction with the exercise after casting his vote at Unit 011, JNI Nizamiyyah Islamic School in Tambuwal, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The governor, who arrived at the unit at 11:40am, was immediately accredited, after which he cast his vote. The process lasted less than 10 minutes.

Addressing journalists, Tambuwal said, “First of all, we want to thank the Almighty God who has spared our lives to witness this very momentous event in the annals of the history of our country. It is a very major democratic development.

“As you can see here particularly at this polling unit, the voters’ turnout is very massive; it is very large. That clearly underscores the enthusiasm and the interest of the people of this community in who governs them, and in a free, fair, transparent, credible democratic process.”

Asked if he was satisfied with the election after its postponement by a week, the governor said, “So far, from what I have seen and from the reports I have received, I am satisfied and by the grace of God, we shall have good elections in Nigeria.”

Responding to a question whether the PDP would accept the result of the poll, he said, “We are very prepared. We believe in a free, fair and credible process. By the time it is clear to us that the process has been transparent, we will accept the result, whatever the outcome may be.”

The lawmaker representing Sokoto Central Senatorial District and Coordinator, North-West, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, shortly after casting his vote, expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout of the electorate in Sokoto and Nigeria in general.

Wamakko said, “I am happy that everything is going on according to plan and the voters are conducting themselves peacefully and lawfully. This is how it is supposed to be; citizens of the country should be able to freely vote the candidates of their choice, hence our democracy would thrive.

“So far so good, and from what I have seen, all is well and the exercise will be hitch-free nationwide.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army deployed soldiers to man roads and roundabouts in Sokoto as voters turned up in large numbers at their various polling units.

However, there was vehicular movement as those in cars and vehicles were seen being passed as they displayed their permanent voter cards. Those without the cards were either turned back or asked to park by the military men.

It was observed that there was no police checkpoint along the roads, except for those on patrol in pickup vans.

Operatives of the Department of State Services on patrol were also sighted in a black Sports Utility Vehicle driving through Emir Yahaya Road.

Due to the large turnout of voters, voting was still ongoing as of 4pm in some units in the Sokoto metropolis.the military while protesting the delay in the commencement of the exercise in their area.