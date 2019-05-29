<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has promised to reposition and strengthen the Sokoto State for the benefit of all.

He spoke during his inauguration on Wednesday for a second term in office.

The governor, who dispassionately stressed he would be just and fair to all in the delivery of service to the state, enumerated health, agriculture, education and infrastructure development as well security as priority aspects in his second tenure.

The state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa administered the oath of office on the governor and his deputy amidst thunderous ovation.

Tambuwal later inspected a special parade of honour mounted by the Sokoto state police command to add glamour to the ceremonial event.

Tambuwal, who spoke shortly after taking oath of allegiance, said he noted with fulfillment the mandate given him by the people of Sokoto state to steer the ship for another term of four years.

“I will do everything humanly possible to justify the confidence reposed in me in all spheres of responsibilities,” he pledged.

He however stated that the party and his government went through turbulent and difficulty experience, crossing several barricades in the political journey emphasising that it was time for everyone to embrace reality by demonstrating the needed abilities to evolve necessary change that would place the state ahead.

“We should all bury our differences and work in the interest of Sokoto state which belongs to all to us,” he urged.

The former House of Representatives Speaker said his government would work out modalities that would provide enabling opportunity to develop agriculture, noting that it was the mainstay of the state economy.

Tambuwal disclosed that special priority will be placed on efforts to responsively harness basic economic potentials as well strengthen mechanism for sustained business exploits, boost investment and commercial activities in addition to reviving ailing companies for full capacity operations.

Tambuwal hitherto, assured of a speedy setting up of a committee to study and advise on the best and quick way for implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state civil service.

Dignitaries at the occasion included Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; former deputy governors Ahmed Mohammed Gusau, Mukhtari Shehu Shagari and Ambassador Senator Abdallah Wali.