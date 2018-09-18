Aminu Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party is currently consulting with stakeholders towards presenting a candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

He disclosed this while wooing members of the party in Kebbi state on Tuesday.

Tambuwal, who is currently the governor of Sokoto state, said if the consultation fails, all the aspirants would partake in a primary, and that he would accept the outcome even if it does not favour him.

The opposition party has scheduled its presidential primary for October 5 and October 6.

“I deem it appropriate to start the visit with Kebbi state being my home as Sokoto and Zamfara,” he said.

“Our party is still consulting the stakeholders on who to present to contest for the presidential position. If the consultation fails, we will do the primary and I will accept the outcome and support whoever emerges as our candidate.

“I had left PDP for APC in view of the situation we found ourselves under PDP in the last government and joined APC for our conviction and presumption that the party would do the expected.”

He promised to address the security challenges in Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba as well as Kebbi if elected president.

There are 13 presidential aspirants in the PDP.