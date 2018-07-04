Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has described his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, as ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State and a promise-keeper, who is committed to the development of the state’.

Governor Tambuwal also commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building at the Rivers State University, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt.

This was as Governor Wike berated the Minister of Transportation and a former governor of the state, Chibuike Amaechi, for failing to attract a project to the state and resorting to falsehood on the execution of projects.

Governors Tambuwal and Wike spoke, on Tuesday, when the former invited by Rivers State to commission the College of Medical Sciences building, initiated and constructed by the Wike-led administration.

According to Tambuwal, “I am tempted to recommend Governor Wike so highly.

“He is the ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State’. It only takes a leader with a vision, passion and commitment to come up with this idea and implement it”.

The Sokoto State governor said that no investment was greater than investment in the area of education, pointing out that Governor Wike deserves praises.

He lauded the Rivers State governor for projects that were tailored to the needs of Rivers people, saying that such projects would enhance the development of the state.

Tambuwal continued, “The projects are tailored along the needs of the people of Rivers State. This is a trend in governance to deliver projects based on the need of the people”.

He stated that posterity would vindicate Governor Wike, while urging other leaders to focus on development and de-emphasise issues that generate disunity.

In his address, Governor Wike said that it was unfortunate that former Governor Amaechi would tell lies about projects delivered by the present administration to improve the living condition of the people.

“There are several projects which were initiated, constructed and commissioned by my administration. Amaechi didn’t have meaningful projects, that is why he had no projects to commission. We have meaningful projects and we will continue to commission them.

“Projects like Sakpenwa-Bori Road, National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court Complex, Court of Appeal, Igwuruta-Chokocho, College of Medical Sciences building, Elelenwo-Akpajo, Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Rumuokoro Market and Park, Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty, Government Secondary School, Onne, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta and several others were the brainchild of this administration.

“Our projects have overwhelmed them, everyday they are worried. We are here to contribute our efforts to the development of Rivers State”, Governor Wike said.

He said instead of complaining about the high level performance of the present administration, Amaechi should focus his energy on the completion of the Port Harcourt International Airport, revival of the seaports and the completion of the East-West Road.

“Look at the dilapidated nature of the Port Harcourt International Airport, the abandoned seaports and the neglected East-West road. Amaechi has not attracted a single project to Rivers State.

“As a Minister of State for Education, I brought the Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt. I also attracted the Claude Ake Faculty of Social Sciences Building.

“I attracted major grants of N500million each to Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Bori, Ignatius Ajuru University and ensured the major rehabilitation of over 22 Primary and Secondary Schools in the state.

“As Minister of Transportation, what have you done, what have you brought to your people? I challenge him to tell us just one project he attracted to Rivers State “, Wike said.

On Rivers State University, Governor Wike noted that he would ensure that the institution becomes the best, assuring that the School of Nursing would be reconstructed to ensure that it becomes part of the College of Medical Sciences.

He added that the state government would build a proper hostel to replace the prefabricated hostel in the institution.

The governor noted that his administration would train medical professionals for the development of the health sector.

He also noted that Amaechi attempted to move Rivers State University to another location, but upon assumption of duty, he stoped the movement and focused on the development of the Rivers State University.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Princewill Chike, said that the medical world was excited on what governor had done in the health sector.

Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia, said for over four decades, successive governments in Rivers State struggled to establish a medical school without success. He said that God empowered Governor Wike to succeed where his predecessors failed.

Similarly, Pro-Chancellor of the University, Justice Iche Ndu (rtd), commended Governor Wike for his commitment to deliver key projects in the institution.

Chairman of Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Datonye Alasia, said that the Governor Nyesom Wike administration had propelled the state into the golden era of medical practice.