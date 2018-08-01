Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Tambuwal, who is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition, called on Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

He said Mr Buhari has been “ineffective” as president.

Mr Tambuwal said he decided to leave the APC because President Muhammadu Buhari has failed the nation and should be voted out in 2019.