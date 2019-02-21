



Sokoto state governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while on a campaign in Rabah local government said his government remained committed towards providing basic amenities to the people of the state.

Tambuwal, who added that, he will complete all ongoing projects and initiate new ones for the benefit of the people of the state, added that, aside, education, health and numerous other social amenities, his government is equally concerned about agriculture which is the mainstay of the state.

The governor noted that this concern for agriculture could be seen from diverse dimension ranging from subsidizing fertilizer for farmers in the state to providing other inputs as well as payment of 2bn to ensure the completion of the Sokoto/Argentine Cattle programme.

Talking about insecurity, the governor appealed to the people of the region to examine how secured they were before 2015 and what has become of them today, hence the need not to vote for the APC once again.

“Before now, Sokoto has continued to enjoy unhindered peace. However, today, all that has become history. We are appealing to all of you to cooperate with us by giving us your votes towards attaining our laudable goals to help in restoring the lost glory of the state.

“We met some projects on ground and we are concerned about the state. We know majority of our people are into agriculture, especially livestock, this therefore explain why we have paid 2bn for the Argentine Livestock programme which we are expecting to receive soon.

“Our government is providing basic amenities. And all of you can testify to the rural water projects, health and education for all across the state”.

Tambuwal further appealed to the locals to ensure that their support towards PDP remained unflinching as demonstrated by their commendable gathering.

On his part, a chieftain of PDP and former governor, Attahiru Bafarawa appealed to the people of the state to support PDP for even development.

While cautioning them against APC’s deceptive antics, Bafarawa noted that, APC never meant well for the state.

Bafarawa further noted that, leaders of the party who are still in APC are there because they are having skeleton in their cupboards.

He therefore admonished others to hurriedly join the PDP after receiving 5533 decampees from APC, saying all those in APC are still their brothers that are still sojourning in another party.

“APC are simply but a combination of those who never meant well for the state and country.

“Those that are still in APC especially the leaders from the state are there because they are scared of being arrested after leaving the party.

“PDP is the only party that meant well for the state and the country at large. Before now, Sokoto political landscape has been bitterly known for wielding weapons, but today under Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, all that has become history because he is not a leader that is interested in a negative future for the youths of the state rather for them to become profitably responsible patriots of the state and country.”