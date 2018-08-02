Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has warned against any illegal attempt to effect a change in the leadership of the National Assembly, warning those bent on impeaching Senate President, Bukola Saraki to perish the thought.

Tambuwal who stated on Thursday at the 81st National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted that any recourse to illegal impeachment would be matched by an equal force of resistance.

Berating the state of affairs of the nation under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration, Tambuwal said when Nigerians trooped out enmasse to elect the current government more than three years ago; they expected a robust democracy where they would be free to hold contrary political opinions without fear of harassment.

“Only about three days ago, I did say that Nigerians will not accept prison-yard democracy; a situation whereby people would be simply framed up on account of disagreement in terms of political leanings, is unacceptable. And we cannot afford to allow our country to drift further. It is not about any interest, it is about this country. This country is on a cliff. We must retrieve it, we must position this country and restructure it for the benefit of Nigerians.

“When they talk about cross carpeting, I began to wonder. When I cross carpeted the other time, did they complain? When I hear that some people are trying to break into the chambers of the Senate to steal the mace and install a pseudo President of the Senate, I wonder whether they actually know the rules of our democratic engagement. It’s not a Gestapo. We are in democracy.

“The constitution of this country is very clear that members of the Senate and the House of Representatives can choose from among themselves their own President of the Senate or Speaker (of House of Representatives) without leaning to any political party”