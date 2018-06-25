Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the appointment of Yusuf Dingyadi and five other veteran media practitioners as senior special assistants (SSAs).

Dingyadi was a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicity secretary in Sokoto and served as media aide to former Governor Attairu Bafarawa of Sokoto.

In a letter signed by Professor Bashir Garba, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), others on the list are Mustapha Sokoto and Kabir Assada, publisher of Muryar Kakara, a Hausa newspaper

Others on the list are Abubakar Ka’oje, a retiree of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Sokoto; Muhammadu Sokoto and Aminu Mohammed.