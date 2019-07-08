<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Governor of Bayelsa State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged Governor Seriake Dickson to always make use of the Bayelsa airport since he claimed the project had been completed.

The former governor spoke at the celebration of his 55th birthday, which was attended at the weekend by crowd of persons comprising his friends, political associates and supporters in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Sylva said: “It is the people that make the state. So, if you come here and neglect the people that constitute your state then you are making a big mistake. Unfortunately for us, our government has not scored very high on empowerment of our people.

“Yes they have done a few things. They have built an airport for example but airport which is a very great Idea, my only challenge and my only surprise is that each time the governor himself wants to travel in a private jet he still goes to Port-Harcourt.

“My challenge to the present Governor of Bayelsa state is that he should be landing in Yenagoa in the airport he has built. The airport cost us about N100bn. He himself told us it cost us 80bn in his transparency briefing.

“When I took him on, he quickly reversed the figures and said it cost N60bn. He himself doesn’t know the exact amount that the airport cost too. I don’t know but let him be landing there.

“Please, somebody go and tell him, that my only challenge to him is that he should be landing in that airport if that airport is finished. It has been commissioned, why has he not been landing there? I went to hire a plane to land there but they said there was no airport like that. Let him tell us the real story behind the airport”.

Sylva, whose celebration attracted traditional rulers, chiefs and elders from across the state as well as APC lawmakers from state and National Assemblies also queried why Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa had not been completed after seven years.

Lamenting the condition of Yenagoa, the state capital, he said: “Isaac Boro road, has been under construction for eight years. Which kind of road is that? Eight years Isaac Boro road has been under construction. Who is the contractor? nobody knows.

“Yenagoa has become a dark city, like a city in the dark ages. Hunger is walking on the streets of Yenagoa in the form of insecurity. Now we are hurrying to close because we are all afraid, because those boys are out there”.

Sylva, who was accompanied by his wife as he addressed the cheering crowd, said the time for change had come to Bayelsa and called for unity among Ijaw people.

“But we all should know that the time for change has come. The time for division has also ended because as Ijaw people we must unite. We are the same people. I have traveled across the length, and breath of Ijaw land and I have seen that we are the same. So let us begin to see ourselves as one.

“Some people, who do not have any ability only want to ride on divisions. Without division, nobody is going to listen to them so they tell you about core ijaw, and non-core ijaw. When those people come and talk to you tell them hunger doesn’t have core Ijaw. Poverty, doesn’t see non-core Ijaw”, he said.

The former governor, who went down memory lane to relieve his experience, said a lot had happened since he joined politics adding that he became a lawmaker in his 20s at the old Rivers State House of Assembly.

He said they fought for the creation of Bayelsa with great hope that it would bring about development and prosperity.

“So when I came in as governor in 2007, I had as my cornerstone the development of the people of Bayelsa state, the empowerment of the people of Bayelsa state”, he added.

He commended organisers of the programme including his wife for celebrating him and advised the youths to become responsible enough to take up leadership.

In their various goodwill messages, dignitaries and party chiefs, who attended the event praised Sylva’s leadership qualities and called him to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa.

An APC stalwart, Chief Alex Ekiotenne, said Sylva should be adopted as the only consensus candidate for APC in the coming election.