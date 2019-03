Benue North East Senator-elect Gabriel Suswam has urged defeated Senator George Akume to learn to be a good loser in the interest of peace.

Suswam, in a chat with journalists, yesterday, condemned Akume’s action of mobilising and leading thugs in the name of celebrating President Buhari’s victory to destroy Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign billboards and residents’ property.

He described the act as capable of overheating the polity, as well as creating an uncontrollable spate of violence in the state, which has experienced series of attacks and killings by Fulani militia in recent times.

He urged Akume to be a good example to the younger generation and advised other winners of last week’s elections to be magnanimous in victory.

He appealed to losers not to be lawless, but seek redress in court if aggrieved.