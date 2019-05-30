<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Wednesday said his administration would prioritize security and equip the state civil service system for good governance of the state.

The governor, who unveiled his blueprint during his inauguration ceremony in Lafia, said insecurity has been a problem of the state that hindered its development.

Sule explained that industrialization of the state would not be achieved if the lingering insecurity bedevilling the state persisted.

According to him, “As a matter of priority, my administration will place special emphasis on security of Nasarawa State; over the years there has been general security issues in some parts of the country and the situation has undermined the development of the state.”

He explained that development would only occur if there were an atmosphere of peace and order.

On the Civil Service of the state, the governor said his administration would revamp and reform the service, adding that he would establish proper entry point and standard recruitment process for the new entrants.