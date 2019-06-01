<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governor of Nasarawa state has revealed that he would want to be officially addressed as Abdullahi A. Sule.

This was contained in a statement signed by Abubakar Ishaq, Administrative Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Saturday in Lafia.

The governor also made his first set of appointments since assumption of office on May 29.

Ishaq said the governor approved the appointments of nine Senior Special Assistants (SSA) with effect from June 1.

The appointees includes John Mamman, SSA Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Samuel Egya, SSA Governor’s Office; Yakubu Kwanta, SSA Youth Affairs and Non-Governmental Organisations; and Murtala Lamus, SSA Special Duties.

Others are Ibrahim Abdullahi, SSA Investment and Economic Planning; James Thomas, Liaison Office Abuja; Rakiya Alaku, Women Affairs and Empowerment; Salihu Ogah, Deputy Governor’s Office; and Abubakar Zanwa, Legal Matters.