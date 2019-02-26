



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Kashim Shettima of All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Borno Central Senatorial District election.

Declaring the result on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the Returning Officer, Prof. Yusuf Yusuf, said Shettima scored 342, 898 votes in the election held on Saturday to defeat his closest opponent, Abba Aji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 75, 506 votes.

Shettima is to replace Sen. Babakaka Bashir.

Borno Central Senatorial District comprises eight local government areas, including Maiduguri, Jere, Konduga and Bama.

Others are Mafa, Dikwa, Ngala and Kala Balge.

Meanwhile, Abdulkadir Rahis of the APC has emerged the winner of the Maiduguri Federal Constituency election.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Prof. Aminu Ayuba, announced that Rahis polled 93, 497 votes to defeat Abdulsalam Kachalla of PDP, who scored 60, 132 votes.

The result of the presidential election also conducted on Saturday is expected to be released later in the day.