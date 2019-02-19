



Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has vowed to return to Gambaru Ngala notwithstanding lasts week’s attack on his convoy last week by a Boko Haram splinter group.

“Leadership requires courage. I will go back to Gamboru Ngala next week and ready to pay the supreme price if need be and I will not be going in a bulletproof car,” shettima said on Tuesday.

Shettima, who is contesting for a senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this year’s election, was heading for a campaign event when his convoy was attacked on Maiduguri-Gamboru Road. The Islamic State for West African Province. claimed responsibility for the attack.

ISIS, in a statement claimed that 42 people were killed in the attack on the Governor’s motorcade.

Shettima’s Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, confirmed the attack in a statement but said three persons were killed.

However, addressing State House Correspondents after a Security briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, Shettima said the attacks will not deter him from meeting with the people even if it will cost his life.

“I will go in a normal car like any other members of my convoy and expose myself to all the risk that they are bearing for me to be protected.

“But believe me, no matter how long the night is, darkness must give away to the light of the dawn. No matter how stormy the weather may well be, it won’t rain forever.

This madness will come to an end because it is fight between light and darkness, it is a fight between cause and justice.”

“Be that as it may, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. I am the chief security officer of the state, I should have the courage and believe me not that I am not petrified, no! “John McCain says ‘Courage is not the absence of fear, but the ability to act in spite of it.’ As the chief security officer of the state, the day I say I cannot go to a certain part of the state because of the insecurity, then what sort of confidence are you inspiring on the common man? “The Boko Haram bask in the oxygen of publicity, by attacking my convoy, by targeting my person, they have gotten the much needed boost. But then as they say if you cannot with stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Shettima, joined by the Governors of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai and Jibrilla Bindow among others had met behind closed doors with the service chiefs including the national security adviser and the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu at the State House, Abuja.

Also at the meeting were the Minister of Defence, Dan Monsur-Alli, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dangazzau, the Director General of Department of State Service, DSS, Yusuf Bichi and some other security heads. Also present were the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha. The agenda of the meeting was yet unknown but it may not be unconnected with the alleged killing in a Kaduna community on the eve of the botched Presidential and National Assembly elections and the perhaps the forthcoming elections.