



Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno State, has dared the Boko Haram sect to attack his convoy when he returns to Gambaru Ngala on a campaign mission.

He said he would visit the community in a vehicle without bullet proof to campaign for his senatorial bid and the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the governor, he was not deterred by the attack on his convoy last week on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Road by the insurgents.

Recall that the governor was attacked while on a campaign to solicit support for his senatorial bid on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election.

The Islamic State (ISIS) had claimed responsibility for the attack on the governor’s convoy on Tuesday evening.

ISIS, in a statement, claimed that 42 people were killed in the attack on the governor’s convoy.

The Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the Borno State governor, Malam Isa Gusau, confirmed the attack in a statement, but said only three persons were killed.

However, addressing State House correspondents on Tuesday, after a security briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima said the attacks would not deter him from meeting with the people even if it would cost him his life.

The governor said: “Leadership requires courage. I will go back to Gamboru Ngala next week and ready to pay the supreme price if need be, and I will not be going in a bulletproof car.

“I will go in a normal car like any other members of my convoy and expose myself to all the risks that they are bearing for me to be protected.

“But believe me, no matter how long the night is, darkness must give way to the light of dawn; no matter how stormy the weather may well be, it won’t rain forever.

“This madness will come to an end because it is a fight between light and darkness; it is a fight between cause and justice.

“Be that as it may, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. I am the chief security officer of the state, I should have the courage and believe me that I am not petrified, no!

“John McCain says ‘Courage is not the absence of fear, but the ability to act in spite of it.’

“As the chief security officer of the state, the day I say I cannot go to a certain part of the state because of the insecurity, then what sort of confidence are you inspiring in the common man?

“The Boko Haram bask in the oxygen of publicity, by attacking my convoy, by targeting my person, they have gotten the much-needed boost. But then, as they say, if you cannot withstand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Governor Shettima, who was joined at the briefing by the governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and Jibrilla Bindow, among others, had met behind closed doors with the service chiefs, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, at the State House, Abuja.

Also at the meeting were the Minister of Defence, Dan Monsur-Ali; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau; the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and other security heads.

Others present were the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.