



Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, yesterday, expressed satisfaction with massive turnout of voters despite the morning explosions that rocked the capital city.

Shettima stated this yesterday, shortly after casting his vote at Alhaji Kukawa polling unit in Lamisula Jabbamari ward in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The governor, who is vying for the Borno Central senatorial seat at the National Assembly, urged voters to remain peaceful and vote candidates of their choice.

“I was filled with a great deal of exhilaration, most importantly, as a result of the fact that residents came out massively to exercise their rights, despite threats by the Boko Haram terrorists, in choosing their next crop of leaders.

“If elected a senator, I will continue to focus on the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of the communities ravaged by the Boko Haram terrorists and ensure that the people that are still in camps are returned to their communities.

“My prayer is for the person coming after me as governor to continue from where I stopped in the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement programme.

“I must say that the process today is far better than in 2015 . While it took me 15 minutes to get accreditation and vote in 2015, in the 2019 election, it only took me three minutes. I must commend the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) for their efforts so far, even though the process is still ongoing.

“The Boko Haram terrorists wanted to disrupt the election, but the defiant people of Borno said no to the madness and went ahead exercise their franchise,” Shettima said.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Police Command has confirmed Boko Haram terrorists’ attempt to cause havoc during the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.