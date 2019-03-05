



Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has said the result of the February 23 presidential election from the state is not surprising.

Critics had questioned how President Muhammadu Buhari garnered 836,496 votes in the insurgency-torn state, while his rival and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar, polled only 71,788 votes.

But speaking in a broadcast, Shetimma described the north-eastern state as a “Buhari territory.”

According to him, the state gave Buhari many votes because APC members were able to mobilise people to go out and exercise their franchise, saying he had thought Borno would give Buhari more votes than Kano where he eventually polled the highest votes of 1,464,768.

The governor claimed Borno would repeat the same voting pattern during Saturday gubernatorial poll, saying: “Borno is a Buhari territory from time immemorial. When I contested the governorship, Buhari got over 90 percent of the votes in Borno, when he contested on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change, CPC.

Shettima was also elected to represent Borno Central senatorial district.