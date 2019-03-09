



Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has promised to be loyal to his successor and maintain a cordial relationship.

Shettima, who accompanied the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prof Babagana Zulum, to Mafa, his hometown to vote, told journalists his conduct after leaving office on May 29 will determine the political stability or otherwise of the troubled state.

He said he would not treat his successor as his subornate or associate so as not to rock the boat of the state government as was the case with him and his predecessor, Sen Ali Sheriff. The relationship between Sheriff and Shettima went sour barely a year into the latter’s first tenure in office as governor.

“I have to accept the reality of life that there can’t be two captains piloting a ship at a time. I won’t treat my successor as my former surbodinate. I will pledge my loyalty to him because if I continue to see him as my former surbodinate, then the relationship is definitely bound to hit the rock,” Shettima maintained.

He said he followed the APC candidate to the town to give confidence to the people of the area after a Boko Haram attack on Friday night.

He said he was glad about the “impressive turn out” of people, even as he admitted there was voter apathy in some areas.

APC candidate Prof. Zulum commended INEC for the conduct of the poll, which he described as good.

“For now, the conduct of the poll is good, and I am impressed about the turn out of our people as they defied the Boko Haram attack last night,” he said.