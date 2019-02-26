



Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has been declared winner of Borno Central Senatorial District.

Shettima defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent Sen. Mohammed Abba Aji, who was the former Adviser on Assembly Matters to former Presidents Umar Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

He also represented Borno Central in the Senate between 2003-2007 under the platform of defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP).

Declaring the results at the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Maiduguri Metropolitan Council office in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the returning Officer, Professor Yusuf M. Yusuf of the University of Maiduguri said Kashim Shettima scored 340,898 votes while his closest opponent Sen. Mohammed Abba-Aji of the PDP polled 75, 509 votes.

In Borno North, the incumbent Senator Abubakar Kyari of the APC was also re-elected.

He was declared winner after scoring 75,565 votes to defeat his closest opponent Hon. Isa Lawan Kangar of the PDP with 35, 123 votes.

In Borno South, Sen. Ali Ndume was re-elected on the platform of the APC having scored 300,637 as against the candidate of the PDP Hon. Kudla Satumari, who scored 84,804.

He was declared winner by the returning officer, Prof Isah Hassan.

Ndume will be heading to the National Assembly for the fifth term and the Senate for the third time in a row.

Meanwhile the All Progressives Congress has won all the ten House of Representatives seats in Borno state and they have been officially declared.