A former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has picked the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for Kano Central senatorial seat in the 2019 elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor picked the forms in Abuja yesterday after his registration with the party on Saturday at Giginyu Ward in Kano.

Shekarau is is to battle his arch political rival, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is seeking nomination as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso who defected recently to PDP, is representing Kano Central in the Senate.

In his twitter handle, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a media aide to the incumbent Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said, “Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano State, has picked up the Senate nomination form for Kano Central under the APC today.

“He will be replacing the former Governor of Kano and soon-to-be one-term Senator, Kwankwaso in the forthcoming 2019 elections,” he said.