Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has picked nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for Kano Central Senatorial District election in 2019.

Shekerau last week defected to the APC.

He picked the forms in Abuja on Tuesday after his registration with the party on Saturday.

He is to battle his arch political rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso also recently defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party.