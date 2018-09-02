A former minister of education and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Sunday said the multiple number of presidential aspirants vying for the PDP ticket in the 2019 presidential election would not lead to the party’s implosion.

A press statement signed by Governor Seriake Dickson’s media aide, Francis Ottah-Agbo, noted that Shekarau stated this after a condolence visit to Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, on the demise of his mother, at his Toru-Orua country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

He said the number of aspirants in the opposition PDP is a sign of hope, noting that, what is important is how responsibly they conduct themselves and the business of their campaigns as a family.

According to Shekarau, it is God who decides who leads and all the aspirants are aware that, only one person can win the ticket to represent the PDP in the Presidential election scheduled for next year.

He said: “The beauty of politics is that it’s about people, I always say the more the aspirants you have for many positions, the better for it. The number of presidential aspirants in the PDP is a sign of hope. It is hope that brings people to come out to contest elections.

“What is important is not how many aspirants that are contesting but how responsibly they are conducting themselves. How are they conducting the business of their campaigns as a family?

“Just last week, the PDP assembled all the presidential aspirants, we exchanged views on working together and working together like brothers. We know only one person will win and if we all move as a family, in the end whoever takes it, according to ur two faiths, Islam and Christianity, God has already decided. It is He who decides who leads in the end and we all believe that.”

He described the cancer centre to be established by Dickson in memory of his late mother, Goldcoast Dickson, who passed on August 8 in the USA, as the best thing to happen to the people of the state, Niger Delta and country at large.

He said the cancer centre is a well thought out idea, not only in terms of remembering his mother, but more importantly putting up the centre for the benefit of humanity.

The former Kano State Governor pledged his support for the centre as he wants to be part of history that would be remembered forever.

Earlier, another PDP presidential aspirant and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who also paid a condolence visit to Dickson, said his Kwankwasiyya movement is a grassroots organisation, with about one hundred and sixty thousand members in Bayelsa state alone.

Kwankwaso also appealed to Governor Dickson to ensure that its members are accepted into the fold of the PDP.

He was accompanied on the visit by former Minister of State, Defence, Roland Oritsejafor.

In a brief remark, Governor Dickson said his family has become crusaders against the cancer scourge, which he noted has continued to ravage Bayelsa, the Niger Delta and the country.

He expressed appreciation for the support and encouragement from well-meaning organisations and individuals.

He advised people to go for cancer screening and medical checks.