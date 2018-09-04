Former Governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has finally dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Sule Ya’u Sule, Media Aide to the former governor disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

Sule Ya’u did not give reasons for the decision, however, told NAN that Shekarau had already called for a stakeholders meeting to be held today (Tuesday).

He explained that during the meeting, the former governor and the stakeholders would decide where he (Shekarau) will go.

“The former governor has left PDP and has called for a stakeholders meeting today (Tuesday) from where he will decide where to go.

“You know he will not take decision without meeting the stakeholders which has always been his habit,” Ya’u Sule said.

NAN reports that the PDP State Executive Committee was dissolved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Friday in Abuja.

The decision by the NWC to disregard the earlier court order irked the state leadership, supporters and all stakeholders of the party in the state.

The state leadership on Monday rejected in totality the purported dissolution of the state executive committee by the NWC of the party.

Alhaji Sarki Labaran, a chieftain of the party declared the stand of the party in the state while addressing hundreds of supporters who converged on the State Headquarters of the party

The NWC is yet to give reasons for the action.