Governor Seyi Makinde has made his first official appointment after being sworn-in a few hours ago.

Makinde at the governor’s office, Secretariat, Ibadan announced the appointment of Chief Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka as his Chief of Staff.

Ilaka hails from Oyo Town in Oyo East Local government and was the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election which was won by Sen. Teslim Folarin.

He is expected to be sworn in later.