Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said his administration will use Churches and Mosque to propagate government policies and activities because government cannot to it alone.

“We will use Mosques and Churches to spread and implement government policies, Sanwo-Olu said, adding that this measure would make the information go far and wide and also elicit obedience from adherents because people respect and obey their religious leaders.

The governor spoke at the special Jumat service organised by the Alausa Muslim community under the auspices of the Ministry of Home Affairs to honour him and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat which took place at the Lagos state Secretariat Mosque Alausa, yesterday.

He told the clerics that especially on refuse disposal and traffic issues particularly driving against traffic, he will want the religious leaders to partner with his government by admonishing their adherents.

The governor promised that waste disposal bags will be distributed free of charge to Churches and Mosque, saying clerics should also tell their members to obey traffic regulations especially not to drive ‘one-way’.

Thanking the community for the prayers Sanwo-Olu solicited for their support saying the strength of his administration is the support of the people; “you are the govenment, as we move in front our happiness and strength is to look back and see you behind us.

“Thank you for the prayers which is very significant because this government was inaugurated during Ramadan, the prayers is coming up in the last ten days of Ramadan and the last Friday of Ramadan as well.

Prayers was offered for the governor and his deputy by Imam AbdulHakeem AbdulGafar.