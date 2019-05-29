<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The new Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to move the state forward despite hard times confronting residents.

Sanwo-Olu, in his inauguration speech at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Wednesday, promised to appoint only the best into his cabinet, adding that he would be fair to all irrespective of tribe and social status.

The governor promised that he would work with his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, to ensure the fulfilment of his campaign promises encapsulated in the acronym: THEMES.

THEMES, according to him, means Traffic management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st-century economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Security and Governance.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We intend to make history by making for ourselves and our children a better future. Therefore, on this day, on this precious plot of land we call our home, let us stand together before the very face of history. Let us vow to ourselves and to posterity that we shall not just dream of a greater Lagos, but we shall collectively rise up to build the Lagos of our dreams. Let us not be discouraged. There are those who do not believe a greater Lagos is possible in our time.

“The challenges of life have deceived them into thinking nothing can change for the better. They see problems as insurmountable. I understand why they feel this way. But no matter the number of hard miles they have been made to walk during their lives, they should never give themselves over to despair and pessimism. No one should ever underestimate the spirit of Lagos and the resilience of its people.

“Yes, hard times confront us. But that means we also confront them. Any problem we choose to face together is more susceptible to our resolving it than we are vulnerable to it defeating us.”

He commended the residents for always rejecting “negative political forces” which had made several attempts to take over the reins of power of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said while other states might have “fallen,” Lagosians remained steadfast against those forces.

The governor asked residents to support him to build a better Lagos, saying he would also use constructive criticisms in his government.

He lauded the contributions of former governors Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, whom he said created the blueprint for the development of the state.

“Both their administrations faithfully executed that economic blueprint and built the structures and institutions of progressive governance in the process. This indeed set the groundwork for future progress.

“Governor Akinwunmi Ambode pushed forward in his special manner. His efforts and actions shall be duly remembered,” he said.

While the governor read his speech, there was a downpour which sent many party supporters and residents hurrying out of the event.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, led Sanwo-Olu in his oath taking.

At exactly 11.35am, he completed his oath and was declared the 15th governor of the state.

His deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, who took his oath earlier, was declared the deputy governor of the state.

Present at the programme were the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olatunji Obasa; wives of former governors of the state, Dame Abimbola Fashola and Oluremi Tinubu; wife of former Osun State Governor, Sherifat Aregbesola; immediate former deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Idiat Adebule; former Governor, Lateef Jakande; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; former Minister for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, and his son, Ibrahim Obanikoro, among other dignitaries and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, led the crowd in prayers.