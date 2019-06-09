<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has denied a claim by the Peoples Democratic Party that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, acquired a N187m official vehicle.

The Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement, on Sunday, said the vehicle used by Sanwo-Olu, which he said was “certainly not N187m,” was purchased over a year ago.

According to Akosile, the Lagos chapter of the PDP had started exhibiting signs of “long-term depression” by joining the “infamous league of fake news promoters.”

He said, “As a major political party, one will expect the PDP to be more circumspect in its criticism of the state governor, especially along the lines of progress and development for the state and not reducing itself to purveyor of fake news.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, did not buy a N187m SUV as his official vehicle. In fact, the governor has not procured any vehicle for official use.

“The vehicle the governor uses, if that’s what the PDP is referring to, was purchased almost a year ago and it certainly is not N187m. The PDP needs to check well before coming out with fallacious claims next time.”

Akosile, speaking on the PDP’s demand for Sanwo-Olu’s assets declaration, said it was clear that the party and its members are delusional.

He said, “While it’s not legally mandatory for Governor Sanwo-Olu to make his assets declaration public, he is certainly not perturbed about the request. The PDP should know by now that it’s a choice.

“However, Governor Sanwo-Olu will not be dragged into matters that have no direct positive impact on the lives of the people of Lagos State.

“Therefore the PDP should keep its unsolicited advice and concentrate on putting its already collapsed house in order if it hopes to be relevant in the political firmament of Lagos State now or in the future.”