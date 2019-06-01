<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, on Friday announced the appointment of his Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a statement signed by Mr. Gboyega Akosile, his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Sanwo-Olu named Mr. Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Ayinde, an alumnus of Havard Business School, Boston, USA, and University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, is a former security and intelligence personnel.

He served as chief security detail to the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from 1999 to 2007. Ayinde also served as the Director General of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group between 2018 and 2019.

Soyannwo, a seasoned banker, had worked in various management capacity between 2005 to 2009 heading various strategic units.

Until the present appointment, Soyannwo was Managing Consultant at Cranbrook Financial Consulting Service. The appointment takes immediate effect.

The Governor, accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and other top government officials were at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque in Alausa for a special inauguration Jumat Service organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture to pray for the success of the new administration.

He stressed the important role that clerics play in disseminating, propagating and sensitising their followers on government programmes and policies, following the strong belief they have in them, adding that this platform will be well utilised by the current administration.